James William "Bill" Howard, 79, of Whitesville, passed away peacefully at his home Jan. 2, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born March 24, 1940, to the late James A. and Mary Estelle Russelburg Howard.
As a young man, Bill attended classes, where he learned to work on cars, eventually opening his business, Howard's Garage of Whitesville. He had a generous spirit and was always helping others. Bill loved music and dancing. He also enjoyed Howard's Garage Christmas parties, watching UK and Louisville basketball games and spending time with family and friends. Bill was a faithful member of St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. His life was full of laughter and love.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Emma Simon Howard; and his brother, Russel Howard.
Bill is survived by his children; Tony Howard, Melinda (John) Pasquale, Robin Higdon, Renea (Kenny) Higdon, Kim (Travis) Lake, Carla (Joe) Johnson and Toby (Jackie) Howard; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Gary (Jackie) Howard.
A funeral Mass will be said at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church with burial following at St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, with prayers at 5 p.m. and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Online condolences may be left at www.cecilfuneralhome.com.
