FORDSVILLE — James William “Bill” Huff, 46, of Fordsville, died Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, at Ohio County Hospital. He was a heavy machine operator and attended New Hope Baptist Church in Fordsville.
He was preceded in death by his father, James S. Huff.
Survivors include his mother, Dolores Huff; his companion, Carolyn Bratcher and her son, Jacob Asberry; brothers Michael (Marlene), Jeffrey (Jacquie), Jim, Randy, Kerry and Eugene (Suzanne); and sisters, Sandra, Christine, Tammy, Dianne and Andrea.
Services are noon Friday at New Hope Baptist Church with burial in New Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented