James William “Billy” Tyler, 46, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Mar. 1, 2023, in Owensboro. He was born Nov. 27, 1976, in Owensboro to William “Carroll” Tyler and the late Peggy Little Ratliff. Billy was employed by the City of Owensboro as a crew leader for the street department. He enjoyed coaching baseball, cooking, his community, and shopping. Billy was a lot like his mom when it came to the community. He was a leader and went above and beyond for anyone he came in contact with. Billy’s love in life, outside of his family, was baseball. He coached many kids over the years. During that time, he became close to many of the kids and parents.
In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a son, Blaine.
He is survived by his wife, Brittany Tyler; son, Brodie; daughter, Blakley; father, William “Carroll” Tyler (Debbie); brothers, Josh Tyler (Krissy), James Ratliff (Karissa), and Dale Cox (Diane); sister, Becky Ratliff (Blaze Melton); stepfather, J.R. Ratliff; and nieces and nephews, Remmi Tyler, Austin Ratliff, Miles Ratliff, Carson Dill, and Briley Glover.
The funeral service will be held noon Monday, Mar. 6, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Green Brier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
