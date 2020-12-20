James William Decker (Jim), 78, of Owensboro, passed away at 1:23 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at OMHS. Jim was born Sept. 1, 1942, to James Earl Decker (deceased) and Gilda Roberts Decker of Owensboro. He was a graduate of Daviess County High School and spent his life pursuing his love of music, horses, fishing and motorcycles.
Jim was well known locally as a singer and songwriter. While living in Hawaii, he opened for the Don Ho show many times and traveled overseas to Korea to play for our troops there. While living in Arizona, he was Willie Nelson’s double in the made-for-TV movie, Stagecoach. Jim enjoyed working with multitudes of musicians over the years.
He is survived by his mother, Gilda Decker, 94; his girlfriend and companion of many years, Terry Keller; his children, LaTina Decker McIntosh (Gregor), James William Decker II (Traci), Keegan J. Decker (Cassie) and David Dean Decker (Kasi); and seven grandchildren, Laurana and Audrey McIntosh, Aidan, Jaxon and Lincoln Wise, Noah Holcomb and Daisy Ann Decker. He will be sorely missed by his shadow, his little Dachshund, Darci.
As per Jim’s request, there will be no funeral services. A wake will be held by his family at a later date.
