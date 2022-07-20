James William Drake, 51, of Owensboro, passed away in Temple, Texas, May 15, 2022, with his family by his side. He was born May 2, 1971, to James David Drake and Deva Stein Drake.
James was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bill and Marty Stein and Vinuard and Helen Drake.
James is survived by his father, James David Drake (Ava) of Temple, Texas, and his mother, Deva Stein Drake (Frank Kubacak) of Cedar Park, Texas; his sisters, Tiki Kuras (Bill) of Maple Grove, Minnesota and Tiffany English (Joey) of Leander, Texas; his nephews, Kyle and Christopher Kuras and Cooper and Parker English; nieces, Abigail and Madeline Kuras; his aunt, Sheila (Chuck) Melander of Louisville; uncle, Bruce (Melinda) Drake of Lexington; and several cherished cousins.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Crosspointe Baptist Church, 550 Worthington Road, Owensboro, KY 42301, with full military honors.
Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
