James William Jones Jr., 57, of Owensboro, passed away, Friday December 17, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James was born November 4, 1961,in Owensboro to the late James William and Barbara (Ward) Jones. He was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral; an avid Nascar, UK football and basketball, and Dallas Cowboys fan; and he loved books of history. James had a good heart and loved his family and country.
He was preceded in death by his father, James William Jones, Sr.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara (Ward) Jones; sister, Cathy (Tom) Nally and brother, Joe (Valerie) Jones. He was blessed with two nephews, Thomas (Kayla) Nally and Brandon (Heather) Nally; great nephew, Pheonix Scott Nall; two nieces, Whitney (Jared) Tucker and Rebekah O’Bryan; his two forever friends, Brian Wethington and Wayne Cain; and many loved aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral mass will be held at 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Friends may visit with the family from 9 a.m. until time of service at St. Stephen Cathedral. Inurnment will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Owensboro.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Jones. Share your messages of condolence with the family of James William Jones, Jr. and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented