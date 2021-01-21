James William McManaway, 89, of Owensboro, died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Cloverport to the late Arthur and Katherine McManaway. He was a retired electrician, had served in the National Guard and was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral.
He was preceded also in death by his wife, Wilma McManaway; three brothers, Preston McManaway, Billy Joe McManaway and Delmer McManaway; and a half-brother, Kenny Boling.
Survivors include four sons, Jim (Marie) McManaway of Tell City, Indiana, and Joe McManaway, Jeff (Caye) McManaway and Timothy McManaway, all of Owensboro; two daughters, Diane Myers and Robin Payne, both of Owensboro; two half-brothers, Marvin Boling of Owensboro and Donnie Boling of Newburgh, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held at Geary Funeral Home with burial in Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines.
Condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
Commented