FORDSVILLE — James William Smith, 91, of Fordsville, died Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Ohio County Hospital. He was born in Narrows to the late Raleigh and Eunice Smith. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired truck driver. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Teamsters Union Local 142 in Hammond, Indiana, and Lake County Sheriff Posse in Lake County, Indiana. He enjoyed horseback riding and working on semi trucks.
He is survived by his wife, Sue Smith of Fordsville; a daughter, Jamie (Bruce) Oglesby of Fordsville; two sons, James R. Smith of Rensselaer, Indiana, and Dwayne (DeAnna) Smith of Fordsville; a brother, Jewel Thomas (Jovonne) Smith of Fordsville; a sister, Betty Jo Bruno of Cedar Lake, Indiana; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Services are 2 p.m. Monday at Geary Funeral Home with burial in Providence Smith Cemetery in Fordsville. Visitation is from 11 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, capacity for visitation and the funeral service will be limited and masks are required in accordance with state guidelines. Online condolences may be made at www.gearycares.com.
