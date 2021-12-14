James William Wink, Sr. of Owensboro, passed away on Sunday, Dec 12, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Rockport, Indiana while under the care of Hospice.
James was born Oct 27, 1938, to the late Henry Joseph and Mary Catherine Wink in Rome. He was a farmer by trade, known for his combine skills and could fix anything. In 1976 he went to Washington DC as the elected representee for the Farmers of Indiana, were he fought for Parity Pricing for all farmers. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Cathy Randles, Louis Wink and grandson Michael Wink.
James is survived by his children, Jimmy Wink, Jr and wife Gabriele, of Katy, Texas, daughter, Pam May and husband Bob, of Apollo Beach, Florida, son, Jeff Wink and wife Dina, of Bowling Green, son, John Wink, of Evansville, Indiana, son, Jerry Wink and wife Angie, of Rockport, Indiana, daughter, Kelly Epperson and husband Tom. He was a beloved Papaw to 16 grandchildren: Eric, Chris, Ana and Elias Wink, Meghan Walker and Marissa May, Valerie Landrum, Tara and Adam Wink, Alexandria Wink, Logan Wink and Nicole Boarman, Whitney McGrew, Daniel, Dustin and Denver Epperson and 11 great-grandchildren, his siblings, Angela Crowe, Sue Johns, Lola Wink, Daniel Wink, Urban Wink and Larry Wink.
Visitation will be at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 16, 2021 and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at the funeral home following with burial in Mater Delorosa Cemetery.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of James William Wink, Sr. and sign his virtual guestbook by going to www.haleymcginnis.com.
