James “Willie” Johnson, 79, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born in Lewisport to the late Kyler and Lottie Gray Johnson.
Mr. Johnson was a U.S. Army veteran and a retired heavy equipment operator. He worked out of the Operators Local #181. Willie was previously with Green Coal Co. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing softball. More recently, he belonged to numerous bowling leagues out of Diamond Lanes. He attended Zion Missionary Baptist Church.
Mr. Johnson was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Helen E. Harris Johnson.
Those left to cherish her memory include his sons, James Johnson Jr. and Robert Johnson (Kathryn) of Owensboro; grandchildren Robert T. Johnson Jr., ShaQuille Johnson, Sheridan Mooneyhan, Brittany Wells, Linda Morton, Elijah Johnson and Brad Mooneyhan; great-grandchildren Braxton Miller and Robert T. Johnson (Tre) III; sisters Elizabeth Johnson, Ora Lee Glover and Lottie Johnson; a brother, Robert E. Johnson, all of Owensboro; and a host of cousins and friends.
Friends will have the opportunity to show support at a drive-through visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Please remain in your vehicles during this event.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Puzzle Pieces, 2401 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, KY 42303.
Memories and condolences for the family of James “Willie” Johnson may be shared at www.glenncares.com.
Commented