James Wilson, 83, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 26, 1939, in Hartford to the late Guy and Lourine Goodman Wilson. James worked for Boarman Farms and was a Navy Veteran. He will be remembered as a loving father to his children and grandfather to his grandchildren. Some things that James enjoyed the most were family get-togethers, fishing, watching race cars, boxing, making car deals, and his favorite snacks.
Along with his parents, James will be reunited with his wife, Lois Wilson, who passed away in 2016, and his children, Dennie Wilson and Diana Troutman; sisters, Juanita Moseley and Peggy Miles; and brother, Paul Wayne Dabney.
James is survived by his children, Tina (Rick) Fulkerson and Vickie Quinn; grandchildren, Martin (Lisa) Cook, Shonda, Sylina, Kayla, Felicia, Dylan, and Daniel; great-grandchildren, Coleman, Bentley, Pierson, Bryleigh, Kaleigha, Justin, Jayden and Jaley; and brother, Eddie Wilson.
The funeral service will be noon Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial will follow the service at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mr. Wilson.
