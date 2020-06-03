Jamie Carlisle Henry, 80, of Owensboro, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, May 31, 2020. He was born, November 3, 1939 in Utica, to the late Byron Carlisle Henry and Velva Dee Braden Henry. Jamie just celebrated 60 years of marriage with the love of his life, Joyce, this April. They loved spending time together traveling. They spent many years boating and spending weekends at Rough River. But, their favorite thing to do was to spend time with their family. He also loved playing the guitar and absolutely loved golf.
He served in the U.S. Army for three years, stationed at the Panama Canal.
After he got out of service, he went to Pivot Point School by Frantz & Leo in Chicago to continue his advanced training in his trade of being a hairstylist. He and his daughter, Robin, went to Helix Academy and were certified as Helix designers and teachers. He spent many years traveling and teaching for the Bluegrass Hair Fashion Committee. Throughout his career he trained and mentored over 15 apprentices.
He was an incredible Christian man who displayed the love of Christ everywhere he went. Masonville Baptist Church ordained Jamie as a deacon in 1972, and later he and Joyce were active members of Bellevue Baptist Church in Owensboro & Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady, Ky.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Krystal Dawn Henry in 1975.
Jamie is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 60 years, Joyce Hill Henry; three daughters, Robin Henry Gaddis and her husband, Billy Joe, of Owensboro, Angie Rhea Book and her husband, Chuck, of Owensboro, and Jamie “J.C.” Henry Muffett and her husband, Eric, of Seymour, Tennessee; grandchildren, Trae (Brittney) Gaddis of Owensboro, Chelsea (Josh) Allen of Rockport, IN, Brennen (William) Oakley of Asheville, NC, Luke Book of Owensboro, Jonathan (Beth) Book of Owensboro, Brittney (Connor) Ross of Decatur, AL, and Jessy and Carli Muffett of Seymour, TN; seven great-grandchildren, Samson, Charlie and Roman Book, Piper and Cohen Gaddis, Josie Allen and Rosy Ross; and a special cousin, Janet Luckett.
In compliance with health and public safety directives, the funeral service for Mr. Henry will be private. In-person visitation will be Thursday, June 4, from 12:00 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday. Following the in-person visitation, friends will also have the opportunity to show support at a drive-through visitation from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., all at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Please remain in your vehicles during the drive-through event. The number of those attending the in-person visitation or funeral service for Mr. Henry shall be within current Health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks and enter the doors near the Triplett St. side of the building.
Memorial contributions may be made to Cornith Baptist Church, 5042 KY-105 McQuady, KY 40153.
