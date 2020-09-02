Jamie Glyn Benson, 48 of Rochester, KY passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. Jamie was born November 16, 1971, in Russellville to the late Larry Glyn Benson and Martha Grace Roach who survives. He was a loader operator at B & R Lumber and loved fishing, hunting and talking on his CB radio. Other than his father he is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Bernie and Erlene Grace and paternal grandparents Clifton and Pansy Benson.
Jamie Glyn Benson is survived by his wife of three years Debbie McKinney Benson of Rochester, KY; mother Martha Roach (Joe) of Owensboro; three children Elizabeth “Izzy” Benson Halbrook (Jason), Victoria “Tori” Benson and Carly Wilber all of Salem Missouri; stepdaughter Jamie Smith (David) of Morgantown; 4 grandchildren Oakley, Owen, Bellah and Baylor; three stepgranddaughters
Jasmine, Hannah and Sierra; one sister Amy Benson Finley of Owensboro; nephew E.J. Laster of Owensboro; and best friend Robert Jones of Rochester, KY.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel in Morgantown at 1 p.m. Thursday, with Bro. Jimmy Bunch officiating. Burial will be held in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, where Robert Jones, Neal Sitz, Scott Covington, Shane Covington, Bobby Parker and David Cunnigan will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be held on from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Jones Funeral Chapel.
