BREMEN — Jamie L. Gross, 65, of Bremen, formerly of Livermore, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Heartford House in Owensboro. Jamie Lee Gross was born May 23, 1958, in Owensboro to James Edward and Loretta Withers Gross. Jamie was a member of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed caring for his animals, spending time with both his family and friends, and making people smile.
Jamie was preceded in death by his mother, Loretta Gross and by his stepmother, Lynda Dean Gross.
Survivors include a son, Collin Gross of Livermore; two daughters, Jamie Nicole Wilson of Livermore and Samantha Damrath (Dax) of Henderson; five grandchildren; his father, Jimmy Gross of Hartford; a brother, B.J. Gross of Hartford; two sisters, Janet Willis (Danny) of Owensboro and Dana Cauley (Jeffrey) of Utica; and his close friend, Amanda Callahan of Bremen.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, June 5, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Livermore. Friends may visit with Jamie’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jamie’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 2 p.m. Monday.
The Jamie L. Gross family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Oak Hill Cemetery, Perpetual Care Fund, C/O Independence Bank, P.O. Box 39, Livermore, KY 42352.
