Jamie L. Irwin, 60, of Owensboro, passed away Sept. 4, 2019, at home. He was born Aug. 24, 1959, to the late Carlos Irwin and Dorothy Ralph. Jamie was a millwright and loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Jamie is survived by his wife, Janet L. Irwin; children Jessica Irwin Gish (Shauna) and Jarrod Irwin (Rachel); grandchildren Trevor Goldsberry, Trace Goldsberry, Tenneson Irwin, Tatum Irwin, Will Roby and Bre Roby; sister Gina Baker (John); nephew Erik Rust; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services are private. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mitchell Cancer Center or Hospice of Western Kentucky.
