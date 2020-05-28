Jamie N. Gray, 55, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born Sept. 14, 1964, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Elwyn and Elaine (Roberts) Gray. Jamie loved sports, especially NASCAR, baseball and football. He was a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders and of Dale Earnhardt Sr. Jamie enjoyed the music of Led Zeppelin and liked watching The Andy Griffith Show. Most of all, he loved his pets and even created a special language he would speak to them in, something his family will remember fondly.
Jamie was preceded in death by his brothers, Jeff Gray, Tracy Gray and Dave Gray; and his sister, Sherry Pawloski.
He is survived by his wife of almost 21 years, Jeri (Gyori) Gray; his daughters, Jesse (Byron) Hinton and Jennifer (Cody) Willingham; his granddaughters, Mckayla Hinton and Hallie Willingham; his brothers, Marty (Carol) Gray, Doug (Nancy) Gray, Greg Gray, Craig Gray and Todd Gray; his sisters, Michelle Combs, Denise Jones, Kim (Jay) Behrendt, his twin, Amy Gray, and Kelly Gray; his favorite cat, Sissy; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be at noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday evening and from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
The number of those attending the visitation or funeral service for Mr. Gray shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
