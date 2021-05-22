BEAVER DAM — Jamie Neill Davis, 38, of Beaver Dam, died Wednesday, May 19, 2021. He was a member of Olaton Baptist Church and worked as a finisher for DS Construction.
Survivors include his parents, Gary and Ruthie Davis; and one sister, Amy Davis.
Service: 2 p.m. Monday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Olaton Cemetery. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy: Jamie Neill Davis Memorial Fund, c/o William L. Danks Funeral Home, P.O. Box 407, Beaver Dam, KY 42320.
