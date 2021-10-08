Jamie Ryan Matthews Philpot, 42, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. She was born Dec. 2, 1978, in Owensboro to James Matthews Jr. and Patricia Davis Thorpe. Jamie could be best described as a rebel without a cause and a believer in organized chaos. She always made people laugh, had a big imagination and loved even bigger.
Jamie was preceded in death by her infant son, who she is now holding in her arms; and her grandparents, James Sr. and Edith Matthews and Herrel and Della Davis.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Philpot; her parents, James Matthews Jr. and Patricia Thorpe; her sister, Hillary (Jarrod) Smith; her nieces and nephews, Shelby, JoJo and Eli; her aunts, Sharon Matthews and Jill Morris; her cousin, Stephanie Sanders; her sister-in-law, Renee (John) Wedding; and her brothers-in-law, Roger Philpot, Ron Philpot and Robert Philpot.
Services are private. Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jamie Philpot may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented