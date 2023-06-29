CALHOUN — Jamie Waltrip, 55, of Calhoun, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. James David Waltrip was born Nov. 3, 1967, in Owensboro to Danny Hugh and Shirley Ann Vanover Waltrip and was better known as “Jamie” to both his family and friends. Jamie was the owner and operator of Waltrip’s Tree and Tractor Service and was a member of the Pentecostal faith. Jamie loved woodworking, welding, repairing cars, and dirt track racing.
Survivors include a daughter, Sabrina Waltrip of Owensboro; two sons, Daniel Waltrip of Morganfield and Corban Waltrip of Owensboro; his mother, Shirley Heppler of Owensboro; his father, Danny Waltrip (Kathryn) of Calhoun; a stepbrother, Dewayne Waltrip (Alisha) of Owensboro; and a stepsister, Robin Abney of Owensboro.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel, with the Revs. Jerry Ford and Jason Mayfield officiating. Burial will be in Calhoun Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jamie’s family from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jamie’s service will be streamed live on musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Monday.
The Jamie Waltrip family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to the Calhoun Cemetery Beautification Fund c/o John Howard, 400 Guy Settle Loop, Calhoun, KY 42327.
