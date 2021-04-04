INDIANAPOLIS — Jamison Gillian Jeffries was born April 4, 1981, in Owensboro to James D. “Jimmie” Sapp and Laura M. Hamilton. She was adopted at the age of 18 months by her father, Jay C. Wilkerson, who was with her at the end, which occurred on Jan. 13, 2021, in Indianapolis.
Jamison was born with a heart defect that eventually led to five heart attacks and a defibrillating pacemaker. A brain tumor stole her sight when she was in her early 20s, and it was a brain tumor growing at the base of her brain and into her spine that led to the surgery which caused the complications that ended her life. Jamison suffered enormously in this world and didn’t deserve a bit of it. She was a person of faith and once expressed the hope that God would grant her a better body in the next life. She loved life dearly and fought ferociously for every moment of it. She is mourned.
Jamison was preceded in death by her grandmother, Carolyn Whitaker, who adored her; her beloved grandfather, Al Wilkerson; grandfather Tom Hamilton; and half-sister Stephanie Proffitt Sapp.
She is survived by her parents, Jay and Laura Wilkerson; daughters Audrey and T. Dawn Marie; grandmother Anna Wilkerson; mother-in-law Vickie Jeffries; companion Alan Murphy; brothers Jaymes and Max Wilkerson; nephews Jaycob and Joseph Wilkerson; niece Samantha Wilkerson; aunt Pam Christman; uncles Tom and Jeff Hamilton and Keith Wilkerson; numerous cousins; two half-brothers, Jim and Nick Sapp; her cat, Lucy, who she loved dearly; and the person responsible for half of her DNA.
