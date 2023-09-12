HAWESVILLE — Jamison Robert Hanks, 17, of Hawesville, passed away Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at his home. He was born in Owensboro Feb. 23, 2006, to Benjamin Hanks and Heather Roberts. Jamison was a junior at Hancock County High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, four-wheeler riding, and Jordans. Jamison was loved by all who met him and was always with a smile on his face.
Jamison is survived by his father, Benjamin Hanks; mother, Heather (Phil Dunn) Roberts; grandfather, Bo “Poppy” Hanks; siblings, T.K., Sophia, Phillip, Carmello, and Chance; along with aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A graveside service will be held following the visitation Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home Lewisport Chapel.
Share your memories and condolences with his family at https://www.gibsonandsonfh.com/.
