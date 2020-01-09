Jan N. Houtchen, 81, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born June 2, 1938, in Daviess County to the late James and Mildred Nichols. Jan was initially employed at G.E. before starting and raising her family, who enjoyed going camping together as they grew.
After the kids were grown, Jan and her husband went on several cruises and traveled to Alaska and to Hawaii for their 60th anniversary. She was a member of St. John UMC, where she was active in the United Methodist Women's organization. Jan also was a 50-year member of Ensor Homemakers and Daviess County Herb Society. She enjoyed quilting and was a very outgoing person with a great sense of humor. Jan loved and was loved by her family and especially enjoyed being with her grandkids and great-grandkids.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Houtchen also was preceded in death by her brothers, Jimmy Lee and Bobby Nichols.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 63 years, Jim Houtchen; three sons, Mark Houtchen and wife, Helen, of Owensboro, Barry Houtchen and wife, Carol, of Frisco, Texas, and Steven Houtchen of Newburgh, Indiana; seven grandchildren, Megan Williams (Stephen), Evan Houtchen (Melanie), Samuel Houtchen, Shauna Blowers (Ray), Harley Francis (Megan), Johnathan Francis (Katie) and Shannett Kennedy (Chris); seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Jan Houtchen will be noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory, where visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service. Entombment will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. John United Methodist Church Building Fund, 2160 Griffith Ave. Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Jan Houtchen may be left at www.glenncares.com.
