Jane A. Hurt, 82, of Owensboro, passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Heartland Villa. She was born Sept. 7, 1939, in Ohio County to the late Newman Sr. and Mary Gail Brown. Jane loved gospel music and enjoyed socializing. She was a nurturer who had a servant’s heart, taking care of her own parents when they fell ill. Jane adored children, and watching her grandchildren was something extra special to her.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Judy Maszaros.
Jane is survived by her children, Natalie (Brian) Haynes, Anthony (Ernestine) Harte and Tim (Cheryl) Hurt; her grandchildren, Brandon (Allison), Adam (Jade), Daniel (Windy), Ellis, Asa, Tim Jr., Rachel, Faith, Dorothy and Amanda; her sister, Sharon (Bill) Spratt; her brother, Newman (Gayle) Brown Jr.; her brother-in-law, John Maszaros; and several nieces and nephews.
The service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday and from 1 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jane Hurt may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
Commented