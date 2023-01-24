Jane Aaron Payne peacefully passed away in her sleep at home Friday, Jan. 20, 2023. Satenig Der Torosian (Jane) was born to Ashken and Nazaret Der Torosian Oct. 26, 1938, in Fresno, California, the eighth of nine children.
The daughter of Armenian immigrants, she was raised on her family ranch near Fresno, California. She was proud of her heritage, and her family was the most important thing to her. She was proud of the three sons she and her husband, Bill Aaron, raised in Owensboro. Following Bill’s passing, Jane became the matriarch and guiding light for her family, always encouraging education.
Jane was a long-time member of the Omico Plastics team where she served as the quality control manager and a mentor to many young team members. Once retired, she volunteered in the Owensboro community by transporting cancer patients and providing tax preparation assistance through the AARP Foundation Tax-Assist program. She would want to be remembered for her love of family, empathy, honesty, and continuing desire to always do more — just as she lived her life.
Jane was preceded in death by husbands, Bill Aaron and Tom Payne; brothers, Steve Torosian, Ted Torosian, Amos Torosian, and John Torosian; and sister, Margaret Vulich.
Jane is survived by three sons, Chris (Christie) Aaron of Winchester, Tom (Julie) Aaron of Brentwood, Tennessee, and Larry Aaron of Somerset; two step-sons, Mark Payne of Owensboro and Perry Payne of Memphis, Tennessee; one step-daughter, Paula Payne of Owensboro; eight grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Jane is also survived by brothers, Haig Torosian and Leo Torosian, and sister, Marion Pistoresi.
A visitation and Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home, 519 Locust St., Owensboro. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
Remembrances may be made to the American Cancer Society in Kentucky or the Armenian Education Foundation.
