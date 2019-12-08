EVANSVILLE, Ind. -- Jane Ann Williamson, 63, passed away Dec. 6, 2019. She was born March 21, 1956, to Billy Morris and Peggy Hunt in Owensboro.
Jane loved her family with all her heart, especially her grandchildren. Jane went to school and received her QMA license. From there, she worked at the Protestant Home for 30 years and loved helping the elderly. Jane loved the Lord and attended Vann Avenue Baptist Church with her husband. She also loved her two dogs, Roxy and Leonard.
Jane is survived by her husband of 38 years, Ronnie Williamson; her children, Crystal (Josh) Barnard, JoAnn (Todd) Ellis and Ronnie A. (Rosie) Williamson; her grandchildren, Cayden, Amy, Marissa and Derek; her great-grandchildren, Eric, Lee, Cash, Grant and Haddie; her sister, Tammy Benton; her parents; and nieces and nephews.
Jane was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Summer.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Sunset Funeral Home in Evansville, Indiana, with burial to directly follow at Sunset Memorial Park. Friends and family can visit from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
