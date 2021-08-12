Jane Chrisler, 87, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 10, 1934, in Daviess County to the late Geoble and Mable Bartlett. Jane was a devoted member of Dawson Memorial Baptist Church in Maceo, where she played the piano for over 20 years. She was an avid quilter and a member of the Owensboro Quilt Guild. Jane volunteered her time working with God’s Littlest Angels and enjoyed traveling.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Bryant Chrisler; her siblings, Sonny Bartlett, Eloise Bartlett and Douglas Bartlett; and her companion, Bob Childs.
Jane is survived by her son, J.C. Chrisler and his wife, Ebbie; her grandchildren, Jimmy Dale Chrisler and Dana Chrisler; her great-grandchildren, Tennyson, Ceanna, Jameson, Nick, Alex, Ayden and Devlin; her sisters-in-law, Mamie Jo White and Jessie Potts; her close friends, Nancy Hufnagel and Lucille Rose; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Dawson Memorial Baptist Church, 11225 Grandview Road, Maceo, KY 42355.
Memories and messages of condolence for the family of Jane Chrisler may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
