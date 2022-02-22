LIVERMORE — Jane Durham 77, of Livermore, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 18, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Livermore. Reba Jane Hargis was born May 27, 1944 in Crawford, Tennessee to the late Ruben and Maudie Marie Walls Hargis and was married to Dorace Willard Durham June 16, 1962. She was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with both her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Dorace Durham, who died December 8, 2016; by a brother, Carl Hargis; and by two sisters, Agnes Welch and Ann Vaden.
Survivors include two sons, Dana Durham and Kip Durham both of Livermore; a daughter, Wendy Kirtley (Randy) of Livermore; nine grandchildren, Ashley Luke (Chris), Sydney Ross (Ian), Haley Durham, Gabriel Kirtley (Kristi), Donovan Kirtley (Chelsea), Kennedy Durham, Morgan Durham, Ryleigh Durham, and Greyson Durham; 5 great grandchildren; a sister, Donna England (Larry) of Monterey, Tennessee; a brother-in-law, Mert Vaden of Monterey; and two sisters-in-law, Peggy Raines of Old Hickory, Tennessee and Claudine Hargis of Depoy, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, February 26th at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel with the Rev. J.W. Haire officiating. Burial will be in the Green River Memorial Gardens in Livermore. Friends may visit with Jane’s family from 4:00 P.M. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Livermore.
Jane’s services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 3 p.m. Saturday.
