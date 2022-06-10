Martha Janeann Noble, 80, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at her home. She was born November 6, 1941, in Whitesburg to the late William and Minerva Morgan Edmiston.
Jane dedicated much of her life to serving the Owensboro community she loved. She broke many barriers for women, made strides for racial equality, and was a mentor for young aspiring business and community leaders. On some issues, she was quite outspoken and committed even when it made her unpopular. In 1979, she started Livingston Travel, naming her business in part from the inspiration she took from Richard Bach’s “Jonathan Livingston Seagull”. This was a story about pursuing a passionate and peaceful life. Jane actually worked up until the last month of her life. She almost spent 50 years in the travel business.
Jane was honored to be the first female in many roles she held including chair of the Owensboro-Daviess County Tourist Commission and the Owensboro Kiwanis Club. She served on the board of the RiverPark Center and the Homebuilder’s Association among others. In 2004, she received the Girls Incorporated Athena Award and other awards for her service. She was an active member of Christ Community Church for many years. One of her great loves, other than her family, was her wonderful groups of friends. Whether it was her UK basketball watching crew, her Great Harvest “girls”, grape stomping buddies, or a bunch of guys meeting for fish or a barbecue, Jane was always ready with a big yes to having fun and staying active.
She was preceded in death by her husband, who was the love of her life, James Rondel Simmons in 1999; son, Joseph David Noble II January 27, 2018; three brothers; and two sisters.
Surviving are her daughter, Debynie N. Sowder, and husband, Keith, of Lexington; five grandchildren, Brittany McCarthy, and husband, Mike, of Louisville, Kelsey Leslie and husband, Greg, of Lexington, David Mitchell Noble and wife, Olivia, of Haymarket, Virginia, Kirby Lewis and husband, Kevin, of Williamsburg, and James Harrison Sowder of Louisville; eight great-grandchildren, Nolan, Joey, Kenny, Rowan, Cal, Morgan, Emery, and Danny; a brother, Jack Edmiston and wife, Lois, of Lexington; and a special friend who was like a sister to her, Pam Smith-Wright, and husband, Gene, of Owensboro.
The funeral service for Jane will be noon Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Christ Community Church. Burial will follow in Pleasant Point Cemetery in Pleasant Ridge. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Girls Incorporated of Owensboro, P.O. Box 1626, Owensboro, KY 42302.
