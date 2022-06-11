KUTTAWA — Jane Fleming Bruner, 79, of Kuttawa passed away Wednesday, June 8, 2022. She was born March 15, 1943, in Daviess County to the late James Henry and Sara Jane Jones Fleming. She was a member of St. Stephen Cathedral and retired as a beautician and a bartender.
Jane enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family meant the world to her. She loved reading, knitting, and spending time at the lake. Jane was a social butterfly and loved her job as a bartender. She always tried to make people happy and was always nice to everyone.
Along with her parents, Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas L. Bruner; brother, James Austin Fleming; and sister, Patricia White.
She is survived by her children, Thomas F. (Melissa) Sandefur of Kuttawa and James Brian (Shannon) Sandefur of Henderson; grandchildren, Thomas Justin Sandefur, Jacob Coleman Sandefur, Gracie Marie Sandefur, and Juriha Earnst; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Ann Fleming Atkins.
The funeral service will be noon Monday, June 13, 2022, at St. Stephen Cathedral. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 until 7 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Expressions of Sympathy may take the form of charitable donations to Owensboro Catholic High School, 1524 W. Parrish Avenue, Owensboro, Kentucky 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Bruner. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Jane Fleming Bruner and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented