Jane Goodman Myers, 95, of Utica, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born Aug. 9, 1925, in Daviess County to the late Charlie Thomas Goodman and Blanche McIntyre Goodman. Jane was a very active member of Masonville Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working Vacation Bible School. She was a volunteer at Owensboro Health for 25 years. She enjoyed doing hand work and donating it to various auctions and fundraisers. Jane loved her family and spending as much time as she could with them. She was a very independent woman, living by herself until she was 94 years old in the home that Dayton built.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dayton Myers; brothers Roy, Sam and Marvin Goodman; sister Anna Hensley; daughter-in-law Marsha Myers; and son-in-law Bill Nantz Jr.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth Ray Myers; daughter Judy Clary (Joe); two grandchildren, Daymon Nantz of Owensboro and Dr. Shellie Howard (Rich) of Utica; and two great-grandchildren, RayAnne and Lily Howard.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Masonville Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory, and after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church. The number of those attending the visitation or funeral shall be within current health and safety directives. Family and friends shall wear appropriate personal protective masks.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Masonville Baptist Church, 6601 U.S. Highway 231, Utica, KY 42376.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented