Jane Lloyd, 81, of Utica, went home to be with the Lord Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at her home in Utica. Lou Jane Mitchell was born June 11, 1941, in Island to the late John William and Gladys Marie Aldridge Mitchell. She was married to Doorow C. Gantt until his death in 1982 and was later married to Charles Leroy Lloyd until his death March 6, 2012. Jane retired as an LPN from Riverside Manor in Calhoun and was a member of the Methodist faith. She enjoyed cross-stitching, sewing, caring for her animals, hunting, and fishing.
Survivors include three sons, Doorow CharlesRichard Ravalet (Regina) of Livermore, Roger Lloyd (Debbie) of Beech Grove, and Bobby Lloyd (Jackie) of Utica; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel, with the Rev. Bobby Lott officiating. Burial will be in the Island Community Cemetery in McLean County. Friends may visit with Jane’s family from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Jane’s service will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 10 a.m. Monday.
The Jane Lloyd family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of donations to Island Community Cemetery Fund, C/O Susan Edmonds, 125 East Broadway, Island, KY 42350.
