Jane Moore McKinney, 98, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021. She was born in Louisville on Jan. 16, 1923, to John Foster Moore and Allie Dawson Moore.
Jane spent her early years in Kentucky before moving to Atlanta during the Great Depression with her family. She graduated from Druid Hills High School in 1940. She married and moved to Owensboro after World War II.
In addition to her parents, Jane is predeceased by two brothers, Dudley and John Allen, and her husband William H. McKinney.
She is survived by her children, James Hayes McKinney of Owensboro, Jane Allen McKinney of Nashville, Tennessee, and William Holland McKinney of Frankfort; her brother, Joseph Perry Moore of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Always thoughtful of others, Jane was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Isaiah 41:13 “For I the Lord thy God will hold thee in the palm of My hand.”
Romans 8:39 “Nothing can separate us from God’s love.”
A private burial took place in Lawrenceburg.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Mary Lou Phillips Sunday School class, Settle Memorial United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1756, Owensboro, KY 42302.
