Jane Nicely Lewis, 93, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021. She was born May 5, 1928, in Daviess County to the late Melvin and Philomena Fischer Nicely. Jane was a graduate of St. Joseph High School and attended Webster University in St. Louis. She was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, where she was on the parish council and school board. Always wanting to be involved in her community, she was active in Scouting, Junior Women’s Club, OCHS Booster Club, Immaculate Catholic School board and the GE Dar-Nek Auxiliary. A homemaker of many traits, Jane enjoyed painting, needlepoint, cross-stitch and textile arts.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Lewis Jr.
She is survived by her son, retired Capt. Paul Scott Lewis USN and his wife, Tonya, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter Paulanne Branson of Glen Allen, Virginia; sister Barbara Bayus of Mclean, Virginia; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral Mass for Jane will be 10 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday with prayers at 6 p.m. at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Brescia University.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Memories and condolences may be offered online at www.glenncares.com.
