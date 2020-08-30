Jane (Powers) Byrne, 92, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Aug. 27, 2020. She was born Feb. 21, 1928, to Josh and Myrtle Powers.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Michael Don Byrne, in 2003; and her son, Timothy Shawn Byrne, in 1974.
Jane is survived by her children, Donna Bloss (Robert), Michael Byrne, David Byrne, Bonnie Hedges (Jack), Connie Harley (James) and Norman Byrne; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; three sisters, Bertha Ralph, Evelyn Marcus and Betty McGrew; and a sister-in-law, Laura Byrne.
No services will be held, per her wishes.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky.
Commented