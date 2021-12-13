Obituary for Jane Rosenblatt Roberts
December 8, 1940 — November 10, 2021
By: Susie Roberts Huesler — November 24, 2021
Jane Rosenblatt Roberts, 80, of Charlotte, North Carolina, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at home, peacefully in her sleep.
She was born in Daviess County on Dec. 8, 1940, to the late Leo Rosenblatt and Dorothy Etta Balch Rosenblatt Nixon of Hawesville.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Herman Roberts; her three siblings, Nathan Lee Rosenblatt, Betty Ann Griffin and Joan Rosenblatt (her twin sister who died at birth); and her daughter, Karen Diane Roberts Turner.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Deborah Ann Roberts McLimore Utley and Betty Susanne Roberts Huesler; son-in-law Beat Arnold Huesler; grandchildren Ashley Nichole Turner Hughes Miller, Amber Brooke Turner, Thomas Arthur Turner IV, Reiner Beat Huesler, Levin Grant Huesler, Jorn Jost Huesler, Soren James Huesler and Torben Josef Huesler; great-grandchildren Hadley Jo Hughes, Keaton Thomas Hughes, Lillian Brooke Hughes, Aaden Allen Patton, Layton Christian Turner, Taelon Zane Turner, Riley Braun Turner and Jacob Cain Turner; sisters-in-law Jane Roberts Troutman Case and Delma Joyce Boling Rosenblatt Poehlein; nieces Natalie Jayne Rosenblatt Krieg, Kera Lane Rosenblatt Green and René Troutman Merideth; nephews Samuel Lee Rosenblatt and Gregory Scott Troutman; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Jane will be laid to rest at the Rosenblatt family burial site in Memory Gardens in Hawesville in spring of 2022.
Expressions of sympathy may take place in the form of contributions to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society at www.nationalmssociety.org.
Words of condolence, memories and/or photos of Jane may be sent to: jane.rosenblatt.roberts@outlook.com.
Jane grew up in Hawesville and had a wonderful life full of family, friends and fun. Her father, Leo Rosenblatt, was a prominent man in Hawesville and he, along with his wife, Dorothy (Balch), invested their lives into the community, giving and helping where ever they could. Jane had the same kind of character. She loved to cook, bake and sew. She was very creative and sometimes a bit headstrong, but family and friends always took the forefront in her life.
Her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Jimmy Roberts, had left to join the U.S. Airforce in September 1957. They had intended to marry that year but the unexpected death of her sister, Betty, after complications from a bout with scarlet fever on Dec. 8, 1957, Jane’s 17th birthday, overshadowed the family with immense grief. The wedding was put off until the next year.
Jane and Jimmy were finally married on April 18, 1958. Then the adventure began and off they went to Long Island, New York, where 10 months later, Deborah Ann was born in March 1959. They were later transferred to North Dakota, where Karen Diane entered the world in April 1960.
Jimmy served three years active duty and two years in the reserves, completing his service Sept. 3, 1963.
They returned to Hawesville with their two beautiful little daughters in 1960 along with their mobile home that they brought with them from North Dakota. It was placed next to Leo and Dorothy Rosenblatt’s house, her mother and father, in Hawesville. She was finally back home, in familiar surroundings with family and friends. But soon they would pack up once again and move to Owensboro so that Jimmy could attend Kentucky Wesleyan College at night and work during the day. Jane attended secretarial college and was able to use those skills she gained throughout her whole life to assist Jim at home and eventually in their electronics store.
In May of 1965 their third daughter, Betty Susanne, arrived. Their family was finally complete. Jim still attended night school and worked at W.R. Grace during the day. Jane supported him in every way a wife could. She cared for the children, managed the household, sewed beautiful clothing for her daughters, entertained family and friends and loved them with her wonderful cooking and baking and always made sure Jim had a wonderful meal to eat when he got home in the evenings before going off to either study or go to school.
Then unexpectedly in 1967, Jane’s father, Leo, died from complications after a surgery to remove polyps from his colon. Leo was the glue that held their family together and now he was gone. Things would never be the same. She grieved deeply, but she needed to get on with her life for the sake of her husband and their three daughters. The wound would never truly heal.
Jim finally graduated in 1971 with a Bachelor’s in chemistry and business with Jane and their three daughters proudly watching him from the bleachers. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. He could never have done it without all the sacrifices that Jane made so that his back could be free to study and work. She was always in the background making sure that things ran smoothly. She was his rock and he was hers.
Their life in Owensboro on Hawthorne Drive was good. They had great neighbors and friends and were still close to family. Jane loved being a full-time housewife. In 1971, once her youngest daughter went off to school, she had the desire to work out of the home. She wanted to be home when the children were home so she began to fill in at Tamarack Elementary school in the office when they needed her. In 1975 she took on a job as receptionist at the orthodontic’s office of Dr. William “Bill” Baker until 1979. She thrived there. Everyone that came into that office knew who Mrs. Jane Roberts was. She greeted everyone personally and always with a smile. She took pride in her job and loved the people she worked with. Then Jim decided he wanted to pursue a dream, he wanted to open his own electronics store. So, Jane stood beside him as they risked their livelihood and opened Sounds Unlimited behind Wesleyan Park Plaza off of Frederica Street and later moved it to 18th Street. Their oldest daughter, Debbie and her boyfriend/next-door neighbor worked in the store.
The store that she and Jim started couldn’t compete with the larger chains and in 1979, and they eventually went out of business. Jim accepted a job as a manager with Union Oil of California (Unocal Corp.) in Charlotte, North Carolina, and they were on the move again, taking their youngest daughter, Susie, with them and leaving everyone else behind. It was hard on Jane. She had to leave her three young grandchildren, her older two daughters, family and all her friends that she had ever known behind. She bit her lip, mustered up the courage to follow her husband, and once again, they were on their way. She cried the whole ENTIRE way from Owensboro to Charlotte, then she unpacked her things and got on with life. She never stopped missing being in the midst of family and friends but it was always so hard for her emotionally to return to visit, always remembering all that she had loved and left behind. The thing that was dearest to her was her Jim, and he was still her rock.
Jane continued to do what she did best, supporting her husband so that he could concentrate on his career, always in the background, making sure her daughters and grandchildren remained an important part of their lives. She worked as a secretary/receptionist for many years. There was another move for a short stint in Greenville, South Carolina. Then she and Jim moved to Dalton, Georgia, where Jim began managing another chemical company. Jane worked part-time at her learned profession as secretary/receptionist so that she could be home when Jim was home and as they slowed down their pace of life. Life was good even though they were even further away from family and their daughters had dispersed. The older two were in Texas and the youngest had moved to Switzerland. Their grandchildren were also far away. That was hard for Jane, for she LOVED to have her grandchildren close by. It became harder to get her beloved family together, but she never stopped hoping and dreaming that one day everyone would be together again.
Then, suddenly in spring 1997, her world was once again turned upside down. Her mother, Dorothy, had a stroke. She left immediately on the long drive from Dalton, Georgia, to Owensboro. No sooner had she arrived at the hospital to see her mother, she received a call that her husband, Jim, was in the hospital. He had had a heart attack! She immediately turned around, without any period of rest, to return home only to be able to spend a short 45 minutes with Jim before he suffered a brain hemorrhage brought on by medication and he slipped into a coma. All three girls were able to get to Dalton, Georgia, within 24 hours to be with their mother and say goodbye to their father. He never woke again. Jim was only 58!
Jane’s mother, at the very same time, entered a nursing home in Owensboro after her stroke. Her mother would later pass away in Tennessee in 2002 where one of her grandchildren had tended to her in a nursing home.
Her Jimmy was no longer there for her to lean. She was alone, for the first time in her life.
Jane sold their house in Dalton, Georgia, and spent a few months in Texas with her oldest daughter. She then flew to Switzerland to help her youngest daughter welcome her fourth son and Jane’s seventh grandchild into the world. Jane then returned to Charlotte, North Carolina, to the home that she and Jim had first bought when they had left Owensboro in 1979.
She struggled to make sense of life. But as always, she picked herself up and started working again. This time, thanks to a former friend in Charlotte, she was able to procure a position with a property management company as an office assistant. She blossomed at First Landmark and, as always, they loved her dearly. She met her best friend there, an unlikely duo, and they loved and supported one another through many ups and downs. They were quite the twosome right to the end!
Time passed on and Jane’s life began to take on new form. She traveled all over the globe, going on cruises, paragliding in Switzerland, skydiving in the U.S., swimming with the dolphins, spending summers in Maine with what she called her “second family,” going on ski vacations in Switzerland with her grandchildren or on beach vacation both in the U.S. and in Italy. She’d been to Cozumel with her oldest daughter, gone many times to Switzerland and Italy, taken vacations to Venice, France, Belize, Honduras, and a few more places along the way that have slipped through the cracks. She loved life and people. The one place that she always found it hard to return to, though, was Kentucky — her heart never healed from leaving her home and the people she loved, and it ached every time she had to go back.
In 2009 she took in one of her grandchildren and then again in 2013. They lived with her while they attended college and university in Charlotte, North Carolina. Finally she had some family nearby. But the two were both boys! She had only had girls. And she was no longer young. But she loved having them with her and she took pride in taking care of them, often sacrificing and forgetting about her own wants and needs. It was one of the many ways that she showed her love.
COVID-19 put a huge stumbling block in her life. The frequent visits from her son-in-law were no longer possible because of the lockdown, and she only had regular contact with her grandson, who lived with her and a few friends. She no longer felt safe to travel, not even going to the grocery. Yet, she was still full of life. She drove, cooked, did her housework, managed her own finances and all of her daily comings and goings up until one Wednesday when Jane just didn’t wake up. She went to bed after a normal day, just having talked to her oldest daughter on the phone that evening. She commented on Facebook posts from friends and family and all was just like every other day, except she just slipped off to the next station of life in her sleep. Her grandson found her the next morning when she didn’t come down for her morning coffee. She was in bed. She lay peacefully on her side, as if still asleep. She died just as she had hoped to, making no fuss or inconvenience for anyone.
But I know my Mama, I bet she’s already making a ruckus about “What shoud I cook for dinner” or worried about preparing things for her family and friends’ arrivals, making sure that everything is “just right,” and they are as comfortable as can be, but she is also loving on her grandchildren that preceded her in death, getting to know her twin sister that died at birth or rejoicing with her sister, Betty, and finally reunited with her Jimmy, and discovering all the wonderful things that God had prepared for her in advance of her arrival. I’d like to think that she is sitting at God’s feet, maybe being still, but more likely she’s busy cooking in the heavenly kitchen and wondering when the rest of us will finally get there.
She’s an UNFORGETTABLE lady. She was my mother, and my heart will be empty without her, and my life a little less bright. The only condolence that I have is that I know she’s waiting for me. She made a commitment in 1984, and I’m holding fast to that promise.
See you at The House mom.
• This is my mom’s story through my eyes. I know there is MUCH more to her life that I did not know about. We, her family, would love to hear your stories about Jane or receive photos from her friends. It is what will keep her memory alive for generations.
Please feel free to send your stories about Jane’s life to jane.rosenblatt.roberts@outlook.com. This is a special email that has been set up to collect memories and stories about Jane.
