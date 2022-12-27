Jane Skipworth, 82, of Greenville, died on Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born on Nov. 5, 1940, in Muhlenberg County, the daughter of Shelby Lee Jones and Nettie Middleton Jones. She was a housewife and homemaker and a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a member of Joines Chapel General Baptist Church and Todd County Gideon Camp Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Frankie Lee Skipworth, Sr.; daughter, Patty Skipworth; two sons, Timmy (Kim) Skipworth, Sr. and Frankie Lee (Misty) Skipworth, Jr.; ten grandchildren, Mark (Mary) Skipworth, Jenny (Jeremy) Heltsley, Allie (Josh) Daughtery, Jacob (Kadi) Skipworth, Timmy (Sam) Skipworth, Jr., Cara (Ty) McDaniel, Emily Skipworth, Tyler Skipworth, Harmony Skipworth, Anthony Skipworth; one foster grandchild, Christian Embry; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; two brothers, C.W. (Wynona) Jones and Wayne (Carolyn) Jones; and two sisters, Sue Nell (Wayburn) Costello and Barbara Richards.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Greenbrier Church Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville and from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church.
Gary’s Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
