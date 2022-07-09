Jane Syers Fredrick, 86, of Owensboro, passed away at her home Thursday, July 7, 2022. She was the daughter of Russell Syers and Nadine Johnson Syers of Sacramento, who preceded her in death.
Jane graduated in 1953 from Sacramento High School. She married Monroe McCoy Fredrick in 1954. They were married for 44 years before his death in 1998. Their marriage was a strong foundation for their children, Robin Fredrick Lancaster, who died in 2020, and Russell Monroe Fredrick of Philpot, who survives.
She was employed at Owensboro Health in the cardio lab for more than 20 years before retiring. Jane and her husband were active bowlers for many decades and enjoyed vacationing with family and friends.
Faith was a fundamental part of who Jane was. She was a current member of New Life Baptist Church and was an active volunteer in their Community Meals program. Previously, she was a long-time member of Lewis Lane Baptist Church where she regularly taught Sunday School and offered her talents in preparing and serving special meals.
An ardent grandmother and great-grandmother, Jane loved supporting the athletic and artistic endeavors of her grandchildren, Rachael Allison “Allie” Lancaster Clark and her husband, Justin, of Lexington; Emma Gillian Fredrick of Poughkeepsie, New York; Jacob “Jake” Ryan Lancaster and partner, Bailee Sutherlin, of Owensboro; and Elijah Clinton Monroe Fredrick of Knoxville, Tennessee.
She absolutely adored her great-grandchildren, Juniper Laurel Clark of Lexington, Lavender Robin-Rose Lancaster of Owensboro, and a future great-grandchild due in January of 2023.
Jane also is survived by her son-in-law, Rick Lancaster of Philpot; her son’s partner, Debi Wade Jordan of Bowling Green; special chosen daughter, Kathy Baird of Owensboro; sister-in-law, Betty Fredrick of Madisonville; and many nieces, nephews, and their families.
She was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Syers Woodburn and June Syers Humphrey.
She was the glue of the family. Each morning she greeted everyone with a morning e-mail, and she arranged weekly family suppers up until the week she died.
The service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the ministry that Jane held dearest to her heart, New Life Baptist Church Community Meals at 400 Crabtree Ave., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented