EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jane Tong, 100, of Evansville, Indiana, passed away at the Heritage Center on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. Jane was born Feb. 20, 1920, in Owensboro to the late Harry and Stella (Walters) Heisler.
She was a longtime member of Howell United Methodist Church, where she volunteered her time and served on various committees and fundraisers; she also volunteered at the Simpson United Methodist Food Pantry. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 1114 Ladies Auxiliary. Jane was active working the election polls for over 20 years on the Westside. During World War II, Jane worked at Bucyrus Erie as a welder. Later, Jane worked in the meat department at Spalding’s IGA before returning to Bucyrus Erie, where she retired with 25 years of service.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Fred Tong, in 2005; and by three sisters, Nan Davis, Henrietta Harrison and Libby Ayer.
Surviving Jane are a daughter, Pat Turpin (Randy); grandchildren Debbie Smith (Tom), Tommy Wright (Amy), Susan McCamish (Dan), Matt Turpin (Amy) and Tina Paulter (Evan); 13 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Bob Heisler and Gene Heisler; and many nieces and nephews.
Services for Jane will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Pierre Funeral Home, 2601 W. Franklin St., Evansville, with the Rev. Mike Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Howell United Methodist Church. The family would like to extend a special thank you to MSA Hospice for all their compassionate care.
Condolences may be made online at www.pierrefuneral home.com.
Commented