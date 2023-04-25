GREENVILLE — Jane Watkins passed peacefully in her home Sunday, April 23, 2023. Born in Brownie Dec. 13, 1944, she was a special mother, grandmother, and friend. Jane graduated from Muhlenberg Central High School in 1965. She was a member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist in Drakesboro. She loved her church family and had an unshakeable faith in the Lord. She will be laid to rest in Rose Hill cemetery. Being a grandmother was the joy of her life. She loved being Mamaw and anyone who met her got to hear about her grandchildren.
Jane was an insurance agent for American General for many years. She absolutely loved visiting with her clients and getting to know them. She cared deeply about them all. Before that, she worked for the Leader News and for a local radio station. These jobs gave her the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, which were her favorite things to do besides being a Mamaw.
She was preceded in death by her beloved son, Donald “Spanky” Garrett, Jr.; her husband, Don B. Watkins; her parents, Jim and Opal Perry; her sister, June Ingram; and her brothers, Lucky Perry, Shelby Gene Perry, and James Donnie Perry.
She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Kristy (David) Chappell of Greenville; her grandchildren, Chandler Wells, Garrett Wells, Ty Chappell, Presley Garrett, Cooper Garrett, Chloe Goins, and Alex Sorrels; her sister, Jean Greenwood of Greenville; her brother, Ricky Perry of Sikeston, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly.
The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City, with Bro. Scott Casebier officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
