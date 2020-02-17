Janessa Rose Keserich, 7 months, of Owensboro, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Norton Children’s Hospital. She was born in Owensboro on July 1, 2019, to Pamela Sue Keserich. She was the happiest little girl. We are honored to have her memory live on as she selflessly donated her organs, even her heart, to someone in need.
Janessa is preceded in death by Kyle Aubrey, who was like a father to her, on Feb. 11, 2020.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
