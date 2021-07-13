ROCKPORT, Ind. — Janet A. (Moseley) Alvey, 77, of Rockport, Indiana died on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. Janet attended Lincoln Hills Baptist Church. She had worked at Hooples in Rockport, Indiana.
Survivors include her daughter, Bobbi Skimmerhorn and her husband, John; her stepdaughter, Sherry Riley and her husband, Gary; and her siblings, Barbara Alvey and Peggy Grant Fulkerson and her husband, Jim.
Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
