GREENVILLE -- Janet Blair Stephens, 76, of Greenville, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. Born in Effingham, Illinois, on Nov. 8, 1942, she was a retired pharmacy technician from Rite Aid (formerly Williams & Wells Pharmacy). She was preceded in death by her father, Doyle Blair.
Janet is survived by her mother Martha Blair; her daughters, Shawn (Greg) Bruce of Greenville and Lindsey Stephens of Evansville; grandchildren Alexandra and Kelsey Bruce; grandpuppy, Suki Stephens; and her sisters, Linda (the late Hubert/Junebug) Courtney of Greenville and Pam (Chuck) Brumfield of Tell City, Indiana.
Janet was an incredibly strong and resilient woman.
To honor Janet, please consider a donation to Home of the Innocents, 1100 E. Market St., Louisville, KY 40206 or online at www.homeoftheinnocents.org/donate-now/.
Care was entrusted to Cardinal Cremation Society.
