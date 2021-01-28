Janet Carol Hamilton, 74, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. She was born April 16, 1946, in Owensboro, to the late Irvin and Mary Evelyn Goetz. Janet enjoyed crafting and garage selling. Most of all, Janet loved her family.
She was preceded in death by her son, William Eric Hamilton; her sisters, Judy Simmons and Angie Thompson; and her brother, Jimmy Goetz.
Janet is survived by her son, Shawn Hamilton; her grandson, Tyler Hamilton; her sister, Sheila Hamilton; several nieces; and two nephews.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday in the Resurrection Chapel at Resurrection Cemetery with Father Jerry Riney officiating.
All who attend the memorial service for Ms. Hamilton shall be within current health and safety directives and wear personal protective masks.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Arthritis Foundation Kentucky, 2908 Brownsboro Road, Suite #100, Louisville, KY 40206.
