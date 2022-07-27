Janet Conway Layson, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. She was born June 23, 1946, in Owensboro, to the late Parvin Conway and the late Nancy Sipes. Janet worked at Owensboro Mercy Health Systems for 16 years as a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was a member of First Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and was an avid animal lover; she especially loved her dog, Piper. Janet adored her granddaughter, Lilly-Paige.
Along with her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Layson; her son, Heath Layson; and her two sisters, Clara and Daisy.
Janet is survived by her daughter, Melissa Layson (Jim Early); her granddaughter, Lilly-Paige Early; two nieces, Carla and Ellen; and one nephew, Dwight.
The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Leukemia Research, C/O The American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory is both honored and privileged to be entrusted with the care of Mrs. Layson. Leave your messages of condolence to the family of Janet Conway Layson and sign her virtual guestbook at www.haleymcginnis.com.
Commented