Janet Cook St. Clair, 85, of Owensboro, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born Nov. 1, 1935, in Crittenden County to the late Ira Walker Cook Sr. and Harpye Herrin Cook. Janet retired from teaching in the business department of Daviess County High School. She graduated from Crittenden County High School, Berea College and received a master’s degree and Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University in business education. Janet served as treasurer and was an active member of the Owensboro Younger Women’s Club for many years and has volunteered at the Riverpark Center for the Arts from its opening. She also enjoyed reading, needlework, numerous card games, music, art work and cooking for her family and friends.
Janet was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lena Ruth Wittman and Louise Weldon; and two brothers, Austin Cook and Ira Walker Cook Jr.
Surviving are her daughter, Marjorie St. Clair of Owensboro; two sisters, Doris Brantley of Marion and Martha Kirk of Dawson Springs; two brothers, Percy Cook of Marion and Joe Cook of Vincennes, Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services for Janet will be private, and burial at a later date will be in Mapleview Cemetery in Marion. Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301 or to the Greater Kentucky and Southern Indiana Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Memories and condolences may be offered to the family at www.glenncares.com.
