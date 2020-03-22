Janet D. Payne, 66, of Owensboro, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, while under the care of Hospice of Western Kentucky. She was born June 11, 1953, in Daviess County to the late Rannie and Annabelle Basham. Janet retired from Ragu.
She is survived by her daughter, Shelley Corum (Jeff Weidner); son Chris Corum (Misty); grandchildren Cody Corum and Chelsie Corum; stepgrandchildren Kristin Fowler and Jon Fowler; and two great-grandsons.
In compliance with the health and public safety directives, private family services will be held at Pleasant Hope Cemetery. James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory
is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Hospice of Western Kentucky, 3419 Wathens Crossing, Owensboro, KY 42301.
