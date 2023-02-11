Janet Drury Westmoreland, 76, of Owensboro, passed away Monday, Feb. 6, 2023, at her home with family by her side. She was born May 1, 1946, in Daviess County to the late Leo Robert and Mary Louise Kuegel. Janet retired from U.S. Bank as a branch manager where she worked for over 40 years. She was a member of Immaculate Parish and was very strong in her faith. Janet enjoyed volunteering at her church and teaching RCIA, and she was a member of the Parish Council. She loved keeping up with her grandchildren, her dog, Gabe, and having lunch at Gene’s Health Food.
In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by two brothers, Robert Kuegel and Gerald Kuegel; her sister, Wanda Kuegel; and her first husband, Thomas “Fred” Drury.
Those left to cherish her memory include her husband of 28 years, Jim Westmoreland; daughter, Heather Drury Clemens (Randy); grandchildren, Mary Keaton Clemens Jackson (Tyler), Cecilia Clemens, and Nicholas Clemens; brother, David Kuegel (Cherry); niece, Tara Gann; and a great-granddaughter, Norah Katherine Jackson.
The funeral Mass for Janet will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, at Immaculate Parish, with interment following in Christ Chapel in Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
Care by Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Joseph’s Peace Mission, 1328 W. 3rd St., Owensboro, KY 42301.
Memories and condolences for the family of Janet Westmoreland may be left at www.glenncares.com.
Commented