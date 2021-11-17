RICHLAND, Ind. — Janet Elaine Shaw, 81, of Richland, Indiana, passed away Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Walnut Creek Alzheimer’s Special Care Center in Evansville, Indiana. Janet was born July 24, 1940, in Winslow, Indiana.
Janet’s first career was nursing. She spent much of her career as an occupational nurse at ALCOA in Newburgh, Indiana. Following this career, she and her husband created Misty Morn Safe Co. in Richland, Indiana, operating for over 30 years. Through the growth of the company, many cherished friendships, near and far, were made along the way.
Janet enjoyed rural life, took an active role in her community and was a member of the Eastern Star.
She was an exceptional cook, often cooking for large gatherings. Cooking for her family and friends provided much joy and usually included a piece of homemade pecan pie, her specialty. She made many people feel welcome with her great meals. Janet loved her church family very much, actively serving many years with the Owensboro LDS Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Cathryn Barnett; and brother Wesley Barnett.
She is survived by her husband, Walter Howell Shaw Jr.; stepchildren Angela Lyle (Larry) and Grant H. Shaw (Marty); grandson Landon A. Shaw; and brother Gordon Barnett (Carol).
Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Midway Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Janet’s memory to the Dementia Society of America, Alzheimer’s Association or a charity of your choice.
