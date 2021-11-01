Janet Emilee Clark Carrico, 87, of Philpot, passed away Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at home with her family and beloved cat, Miss Kitty by her side.
She was born Sept. 11, 1934 in Oakland City, Indiana to the late Ralph Clark and Helen Clark Sheldon. At the age of ten Janet moved to Indianapolis where she later became a member of the Indianapolis Athletic Club Swim Team, winning many races. While in Indianapolis she had the opportunity to be a member of the Sonja Henie Ice Skating Show.
At the age of fifteen, she returned to Oakland City to finish school with her friends and was a member of the high school band, playing the clarinet. Upon graduating, she was accepted into the Deaconess School of Nursing in Evansville which included rotations at Indiana University Medical School in Indianapolis and Massillon Ohio Cardiac Hospital. Upon graduation, she came to Owensboro.
Over the years, Janet worked at Mercy Hospital, Dr. Hornaday’s office and Daviess County Hospital where she was the Director of the Quality Assurance Department for eighteen years.
At the age of eighty years, Janet became a member of Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church feeling it was the best decision she ever made. Janet prized the time she spent with her family, grandchildren, friends, tending in her flower gardens and making beautiful quilts.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband, Clayton Carrico on November 2, 2011. She is survived by her son, Michael Feldpausch and his wife, Jonnah; granddaughters, Emilee Feldpausch Kovarik (Jeff), Grace Helen Feldpausch and her great granddaughter, Autumn Rose Kovarik.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory with prayers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Owensboro Humane Society or Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.glenncares.com.
Commented