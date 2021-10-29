Janet “Faye” Hill Huskisson, 75, a loving wife, sister and aunt, returned to her heavenly home Tuesday. Faye was born on March 20, 1946, in Owensboro to the late Yewell T. and Martha Roberson Hill.
Her interests included family, loving her dogs, cooking, singing, church and playing the piano. Faye nourished people around her with love, faith and music. She devoted much of her time as a caregiver to family members, including her late mother and father. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of the family.
She was a Godly woman who possessed a servant’s heart, blessing so many people in her church community with her talent on the piano and a soloist at Apollo Heights Baptist Church. Her servant heart continued to shine through her work as a bus monitor for Daviess County Public Schools, where she worked until retirement.
Faye is survived by her husband, Douglas Gene “Gene Husky” Huskisson; two brothers, David (Marian) Hill and Richard Hill; two sisters, Gail (Sonny) Wheeler and Karen (Joe) McBride; and several nieces and nephews that she adored and cared for as if they were her own.
Faye was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Roberson Hill (1985); her father, Yewell T. Hill (1993); a sister, Bonnie Hill (1978), and sister-in-law, Mary Hill (2020).
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, 2021 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will follow in Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation is from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 and after 9 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Apollo Heights Baptist Church, 2322 Tamarack Road, Owensboro, KY 42301.
Online messages of condolence may be made at www.davisfuneralhome.com.
Commented